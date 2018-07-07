Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s “Lilly White” Cabinet Has No Indo-Canadian

TORONTO — Ontario premier Doug Ford swore in his largely “lilly white” cabinet on Friday as he declared a new era officially underway in Canada’s largest province.

Ford, who cruised to victory earlier this month in an election that reduced the governing Liberals to a party without official status, made good on a promise to reduce the size of the provincial cabinet but he did not induct an Indo-Canadians in his first cabinet.

Ford has named 20 ministers to cabinet posts, reserving some plum positions for the two women who challenged him for leadership of the party earlier this year. Under former premier Kathleen Wynne, cabinet had as many as 30 members, reported Canadian Press.

“Together we will blaze a new trail,” he said. “Together we will be the envy of the world because as a people, as a province, our potential is limitless.”

Ford, long criticized for divisive partisan rhetoric, pledged to govern for all Ontario residents and to work with members of the other three parties in the legislature.

The crowd, gathered in scorching conditions to witness Ford’s speech, greeted him enthusiastically as he proclaimed himself a premier for the people.

The DOUG FORD Cabinet:

Doug Ford — Premier and minister of intergovernmental affairs

Christine Elliott — Minister of health and long-term care and deputy premier

Caroline Mulroney — Attorney general and minister responsible for Francophone affairs

Monte McNaughton — Minister of infrastructure

Lisa MacLeod — Minister of children, community and social services and minister responsible for women’s issues

Lisa Thompson — Minister of education

Todd Smith — Minister of government and consumer services, and government house leader

Laurie Scott — Minister of labour

Peter Bethlenfalvy — President of the Treasury Board

Raymond Cho — Minister for seniors and accessibility

Steve Clark — Minister of municipal affairs and housing

Victor Fedeli — Minister of finance and Chair of cabinet

Merrilee Fullerton — Minister of training, colleges and universities

Ernie Hardeman — Minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs

Sylvia Jones — Minister of tourism, culture and sport

Rod Phillips — Minister of the environment, conservation and parks

Greg Rickford — Minister of energy, northern development and mines, and minister of Indigenous affairs

Michael Tibollo — Minister of community safety and correctional services

Jim Wilson — Minister of economic development, job creation and trade

John Yakabuski — Minister of transportation

Jeff Yurek — Minister of natural resources and forestry