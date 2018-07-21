Troubled MP Sarai In Hot Water Over Trash

SURREY – Troubled Surrey-Centre MP Randeeep Sarai got trashed over trash his team left behind following last weekend’s annual summer barbecue.

Sarai, who earlier this year found himself in the middle of a controversy over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s junket to India by putting a local controversial figure who was in jail for attempted assassination of a visiting Punjab politician, got hammered by his constituency Whalley residents, who called him out about garbage left behind following the MP’s third annual summer community BBQ, attended by more than 500 people last Saturday afternoon in Holland Park, near the corner of 98B Avenue and 134th Street.

Sarai told the Surrey Now-Leader newspaper his family cleaned up the trash after he received a complaint on Twitter from someone named Gian Pandher.

“I had to fly to Ottawa but my kids and family went and cleaned it up,”a contrite Sarai told the Now-Leader Monday. “I was notified yesterday afternoon that either animals or someone else ripped open the garbage bags that were left beside the waste bins and a mess was made.

“My family, including my children, immediately went out and cleaned it up as I was en route to the airport.”

Sarai said he had a city permit for the picnic and says the city told him to put all garbage beside the waste bins and that they will pick it up.

“Once again I am sorry if this has caused any mess or inconvenience,” he said.

Local resident Barbara Tessier called it “a disgrace.”

“I was disgusted. It was their paper plates all over the place, because the crows of course ripped everything apart,” Tessier told the Now-Leader . “I couldn’t believe that somebody would leave that amount of garbage in the park. I mean, if you have a picnic in the park you don’t go and overflow the garbage cans and then dump everything around.”