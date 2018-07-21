Rotary Honours For Ken Herar!

Mission Rotary Club 5050 Assistant Gov. Mike Adkins presented Ken Herar with a Paul Harris Fellow, which is the highest recognition in Rotary with his work in the community. Herar is seen here with his mother Kuldip Herar. “Deeply honoured and grateful for this recognition.

My father would have been proud being one of the longest serving Rotarians in Canada and it took him 27 years to get his Paul Harris with 58 years of service and 56 of those with perfect attendance. I will never forget this and there is a responsibility with this recognition. Service Above Self. To continue to make our global home a better place where everyone is welcomed and valued.” Herar said.