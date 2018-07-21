Lions Win A Thriller

With just minutes to go in the game, Lions wide receiver Shaq Johnson hauled in a pass from QB Trevor Lulay, evaded a tackler and stretched into the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown to tie it. It immediately energized the crowd of 19,541, which rose to its feet minutes later when B.C. defensive back Anthony Orange intercepted a Nichols pass, giving the Lions a chance to avoid extra time and win the game which they did . The thriller ended with the final score of Lions 20 and Winnipeg 17.

Photos By Sukhwant Singh Dhillon