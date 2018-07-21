 
Saturday, July 21st, 2018 | Posted by

Surrey RCMP Seize Sawed Off Shotgun And Ammunition In House Raid

Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.

SURREY – The Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit has seized a firearm and various ammunition as a result of an investigation into an alleged unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On July 13, 2018, officers from the Drug Unit, with the assistance of our Gang Enforcement Team (SGET), and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, police located and seized:

  • 1 sawed off shotgun‎
  • 1 air soft rifle‎
  • various ammunition, including approximately 100 carbine rounds, 25 shotgun shells and 22 caliber rifle rounds
  • a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana

Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.

“Taking illegal firearms off the street and out of the hands of criminals is a key component of our public safety strategy. ” said Cpl Elenore Sturko. “We are continuing to target individuals whose activities pose a risk to the community,”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

 

Comments are closed