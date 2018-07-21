Surrey RCMP Seize Sawed Off Shotgun And Ammunition In House Raid
Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.
SURREY – The Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit has seized a firearm and various ammunition as a result of an investigation into an alleged unauthorized possession of a firearm.
On July 13, 2018, officers from the Drug Unit, with the assistance of our Gang Enforcement Team (SGET), and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue.
As a result of the investigation, police located and seized:
- 1 sawed off shotgun
- 1 air soft rifle
- various ammunition, including approximately 100 carbine rounds, 25 shotgun shells and 22 caliber rifle rounds
- a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana
Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.
“Taking illegal firearms off the street and out of the hands of criminals is a key component of our public safety strategy. ” said Cpl Elenore Sturko. “We are continuing to target individuals whose activities pose a risk to the community,”
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca
Comments are closed