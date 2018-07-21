Surrey RCMP Seize Sawed Off Shotgun And Ammunition In House Raid

Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.

SURREY – The Surrey RCMP’s Drug Unit has seized a firearm and various ammunition as a result of an investigation into an alleged unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On July 13, 2018, officers from the Drug Unit, with the assistance of our Gang Enforcement Team (SGET), and the Lower Mainland District Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 12500-block of 113B Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, police located and seized:

1 sawed off shotgun‎

1 air soft rifle‎

various ammunition, including approximately 100 carbine rounds, 25 shotgun shells and 22 caliber rifle rounds

a small plastic bag of suspected marijuana

Three people were taken into custody and later released. Charges have not been laid as the investigation is on-going.

“Taking illegal firearms off the street and out of the hands of criminals is a key component of our public safety strategy. ” said Cpl Elenore Sturko. “We are continuing to target individuals whose activities pose a risk to the community,”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers if you wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca