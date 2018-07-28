Indo-Canadian With ‘Unsafe’ Truck Busted Hauling Tobacco Worth $5 Million In Unpaid Taxes: Police

TORONTO – When Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ministry of Transportation officers pulled an “unsafe” tractor-trailer off the road July 19 they found an unexpected payload.

They seized more than 33,000 pounds of contraband tobacco which represents tax evasion worth $5 million.

Inderjeet Singh Pabla, 25, of Brampton appears in court in Brockville Aug. 24 to face a charge transporting unstamped tobacco under the Criminal Code of Canada.

Police and MTO had teamed up to enforce commercial motor vehicle laws on Highway 401 in the Brockville area. They pulled over the eastbound truck at about 4 p.m.

“Further investigation” turned up the tobacco.