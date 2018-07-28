Well known Kabbadi player Jass Gagra Passes Away

OBITUARY: Jass Gagra

SURREY – Well known kabbadi player Jass Gagra passed away on July 15th.

Jass was a loving father, caring friend and internationally renowned kabaddi player. He leaves behind two daughters, 11 year old Mehakpreet and 6 year old Shabadpreet along with his widow Harwinder Kaur.

His family is requesting money to help pay for expenses. Jass’s family is currently making arrangements to travel to Canada from India to attend the funeral. The funeral services will be held at Riverside Funeral home, on Sunday, July 29 at 2:00pm at 7410 Hopcott Road, Delta.

The funeral service will be followed by Bhog and Antim Ardas at 4 pm at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Scott Road, Surrey.

All who knew and loved Jass will remember him as a gentle soul, a fierce competitor, and a true friend.

Please donate generously. If you have any questions or would like to help in the fundraising effort please contact:

Charanjeet Singh Brar : 778-386-0047 (dagruframing1@gmail.com)

Inderjeet Singh Rumi : 604-716-4324

Jas Singh Sohal : 604-728-5922

Harjant Singh Gill : 604-613-9071

Babbu Singh Bhadhana : 778-858-0419