Honours For Daljit Sidhu’s Son!

Amrit Singh Sidhu, the son of veteran Indo-Canadian insurance man Daljit Singh Sidhu, was the only South Asian awarded commercial broker of the year at the Centennial Gala of the Insurance Brokers Association o f BC, which was held recently at BC Place Stadium. Proud papa Daljit told the LINK that Amrit has been working with their family-run S&S Insurance Services company for the last 8 years and that he is happy that his son got the distinction as the only South Asian to get the honours out of 1200 members of the IBABC. According to the Association’s press release, Amrit Sidhu’s strategy has revolved around hiring key people and differentiating S&S Insurance Services by catering to niche markets. He has developed several trade-specific insurance solutions including coverage especially tailored to the needs of general contractors and demolition and excavation contractors.