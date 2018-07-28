Police Seeking Help To Locate An Indo-Canadian Youth And Senior

Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing Indo-Canadians – a 15-year-old boy and an 81-year-old senior, both from Surrey. Jiwan Johal was last seen at 11:00 pm on June 28, 2018, in the 6200-block of 144 Street in Surrey. He has had limited contact with his family since then and last communicated with his family on July 24. Police and Jiwan’s family are concerned for his well-being. Gian Bassi is described as an 81-year-old South Asian male, 5’8” tall, 190 lbs, with a long white beard, and black turban. He was last seen wearing a grey South Asian traditional men’s suit.

SURREY – Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing Indo-Canadians – a 15-year-old boy and an 81-year-old senior, both from Surrey.

Jiwan Johal was last seen at 11:00 pm on June 28, 2018, in the 6200-block of 144 Street in Surrey. He has had limited contact with his family since then and last communicated with his family on July 24. Police and Jiwan’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Jiwan Johal is described as a 15-year-old South Asian male, 5’2” tall, 130 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, with a pierced right ear. Jiwan Johal may have shaved his head. He was last seen wearing a black V-neck t-shirt, black shorts, and a black Gucci hat.

Meanwhile, Gian Bassi was last seen at approximately 5:00 am on July 24, 2018 in the 14200-block of 85B Avenue in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Gian Bassi is described as an 81-year-old South Asian male, 5’8” tall, 190 lbs, with a long white beard, and black turban. He was last seen wearing a grey South Asian traditional men’s suit.

Gian Bassi requires medication for health conditions. Police and family are concerned for his health and well-being. He is known to frequent the Guildford Town Centre.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca