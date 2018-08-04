Gang-Related Attempted Homicides In BC: 2008 – 2017

Confirmed Gang Related Homicide – A homicide is considered confirmed gang-related when one person involved in the homicide was a member or associate of an organized crime group and the incident was committed to gain material, financial, and/or power based benefits for the group.

Suspected Gang Related Homicide – A homicide is suspected to be gang related when one person involved in the homicide was a member or associate of an organized crime group and it is suspected that the incident was committed to gain material, financial, and/or power based benefits for the group.