Captured Gangster Dilpreet To Be Quizzed For Extortion Calls To Punjabi Actor-Singer Gippy Grewal

The gangster had allegedly made a WhatsApp call to the Punjabi film and music star seeking protection money. According to DESIBUZZCanada sources, the threats forced Gippy Grewal, a landed Canadian immigrant, to move his family back to Vancouver, Canada. He recently completed filming of his latest Punjabi comedy film Manje Bistre 2 in the Surrey and surrounding areas.

MOHALI – After being grilled for the extortion call to singer Parmish Verma, gangster Dilpreet Singh will now be questioned for seeking protection money from Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal for the next seven days as police got his custody for a week.

A case is registered against Dilpreet at Phase 8 Mohali police station for issuing threats to Gippy. Dilpreet is admitted to the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, after he underwent surgery.

Ramandeep Singh, DSP, Mohali, said, “We have got Dilpreet’s custody for interrogating on the threat calls made to Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal.”

On June 2, Mohali police had registered a case against Dilpreet in Phase 8 police station for making an extortion call to Gippy. The 35-year-old actor, who lives in Mohali, has starred in many Punjabi movies ‘Carry on Jatta 2’, ‘Ardaas’, ‘Manje Bistre’, ‘Subedaar Joginder Singh’ and ‘Jihne Mera Dil Luteya’. The gangster had allegedly made a WhatsApp call to Gippy.

Though after the case was registered, Dilpreet uploaded a post on Facebook where he denied making threatening call to Grewal.

In his post, he wrote that he had called the singer only to urge him to not show weapons in his songs as it has a negative influence on the youngsters.

The gangster also claim claimed that he spoke to Grewal’s manager and asked him to connect to Grewal, but the manager did not do so. Investigations have revealed that it was Gaurav Patial alias Lucky of Khuda Lahora who had made the extortion call seeking Rs 25 lakh from Gippy Grewal.