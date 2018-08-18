Khalsa Credit Union Hands Out  $105,800 In Scholarship Awards And Donations

2018 Scholarship Gala also recognizes the work of Ravi Singh and Khalsa Aid International

SURREY – Nearly 600 Khalsa Credit Union members and their guests, together with award winners and their families, enjoyed an evening of celebration and entertainment at the Aria Banquet Hall and Convention Centre in Surrey on Tuesday August 7th at the annual Scholarship Awards and Bursaries Gala.

The annual event, which featured a very well received keynote address by Ravi Singh, Founder and CEO of humanitarian organization Khalsa Aid, offered a mouthwatering menu for guests as 31 young people were awarded scholarships and bursaries as recognition of their outstanding achievements and hard work. The event also featured incredible live performances by renowned musical masters The Naad Foundation, a breathtaking display by Akal Khalsa World Sikh Martial Arts, a dynamic Dhol performance by South Asian Arts as well as folk Giddha and Bhangra performances by Shaan E Punjab Arts Club.

In their remarks interim CEO Mike Schilling and Chair of the Board of Directors Gurminder Kaur Malik both acknowledged the contribution all members, from founding to present, who make Khalsa Credit Union’s commitment to re-invest in the community they serve a real thing.

Speaking about the 10% of surplus that Khalsa Credit Union invests back into the community, Mr. Schilling said, “Our scholarship programs are a really important part of that and have been running for many years. Also, we are able to partner with great organizations that share our values, such as Khalsa Aid.”

Addressing the gathered members as a previous scholarship award winner and Khalsa Credit Union intern herself, Mrs. Malik said, “Because you choose to bank with us, we are able to work with countless organizations that help the most vulnerable in our community. For that we are truly grateful, thank you.”

As a result of this continued support Khalsa Credit Union was able to provide $55,800 in awards for its winners this year. It also presented a cheque for $50,000 to Ravi Singh, who in his address detailed the extensive aid efforts Khalsa Aid has been, and continues to be, involved with around the world, while also noting the importance and powerful impact of love, understanding and humanity on those around us through the smallest of individual good deeds.

AWARD WINNERS

Prabhjot Kaur Scholarship Award – Religious

Ravneet Kaur Sidhu Scholarship Award – Religious

Sahib Kaur Dhaliwal Scholarship Award – Religious

Amrit Kaur Jaswal Scholarship Award – Sports

Parmpreet Kaur Sidhu Scholarship Award – Sports

Sahib Singh Tatla Scholarship Award – Sports

Taranvir Kaur Jhuti Scholarship Award – Sports

Hermeen Dhillon Post Secondary Bursary

Karan Partap Singh Bains Post Secondary Bursary

Manjot Aujla Post Secondary Bursary

Simrun Kaur Samra Post Secondary Bursary

Arveen Gogoani High School Bursary

Balpreet Kaur Panesar High School Bursary

Harjeet Singh Bilin High School Bursary

Manvir Kaur Sangha High School Bursary

Navpreet Sandhu High School Bursary

Prabhsimar Kaur High School Bursary

Jaskaran Singh Rathore Scholarship Award – Sports