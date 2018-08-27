Aronjit Lageri Running As Surrey School Trustee Candidate

SURREY – Aronjit Lageri, who was born in Delhi, India and lived in Michigan and Toronto before settling in Surrey, BC with his 3 Children’s and wife, is running as a Surrey School Trustee candidate.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Adventist University of Health Sciences, Florida, US and India in Medical Radiation Sciences. He is currently a Manager with Centric health for Medical Imaging Division & a Staff in MRI services at Royal Columbian Hospital along with Membership of Health Sciences Association of BC.

“I would like to see better regional & Municipal governance; more efficient use of tax payers’ money and I want to make Surrey part of a better and stronger community. Our School Board has failed to hire appropriate special education teachers and 60 odd teachers and staff was laid off. I am looking forward in supporting mental health and substance abuse awareness within schooling system. With over 7200 school enrollment and going up; having less teachers and TA is unacceptable. If you agree that we should take a closer look at how this School Board is being governed when it comes to Surrey– vote,” Lageri said.

“I will convince the Municipal government to fund a study to see what options there are to improve and reduce the amount of congestion Surrey School District is facing and allocate resources appropriately. I would like to see increased levels of efficiencies, coordinated processes, create cost savings and better student to teacher ratio. My hope is to represent Surrey School Board as Trustee and as a leader