McCallum To Push For Surrey City Police From Day 1 If Elected After Federal Minister Blair Said He Would Support A Municipal Police Force

SURREY – Bill Blair, the Minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, told the media last Friday that he would support a Surrey Police Force after he was asked a question about it given the debate that Surrey would do better with it’s own police force rather than the RCMP which has come under criticism for not being able to keep violence and serious crime down in Surrey.

“The decision on how Surrey should be policed is a decision for Surrey and I would respect their ability to make that decision and leave that decision to them. We would very much respect that decision and would do everything we can to support that decision,” Blair told the media.

Doug McCallum of the Safe Surrey Coalition welcomes Minister Blair’s comments, saying: “We’ve had enough of Surrey First’s studies and their studies of studies. Now is the time to take action against gangs and gun crimes. We need a local police force that will make it tough for criminals to do business in Surrey.”

“There are also challenges around local youth being attracted to gangs. The solutions often involve community support and involvement. A local police force made up of members who plan on living in Surrey for the long-term will be better suited to make those connections and they will also be in a much better position to understand our community. We need practical solutions that work and they will come from having Surrey’s own police force,” McCallum said.

The former mayor added: “On Day 1, the Safe Surrey Coalition will initiate the process to withdraw from the RCMP and establish our own Surrey Police force. It is time to move forward and Make Surrey Safe Again.”