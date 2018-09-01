Surrey Needs A Ward System Badly!

Dear Editor:

SURREY NEEDS A WARD SYSTEM!!!

A ward system guarantees representation from all parts of the city and every neighbourhood.

An at-large system does not.

In an at-large system, all the City Councillors can be elected from the rich parts of town. There is no guarantee people from Whalley, Newton or the poorer parts of town will be elected.

It also costs a lot more money to run a city-wide campaign compared to a ward election. This makes politics less affordable and accessible for the citizens. Local government should not be just for the rich or those with money.

Every major city in Canada outside of BC has a ward system and the system works just fine.

Having a ward system is like nurturing a garden. It is political specialization at work. It is grassroots representative democracy.

Its also more efficient as each City Councillors workload will be focused on one area instead of all the Councillors doing each other’s work which is a waste of time.

I can understand the Mayor being elected at-large but that’s about it.

A ward system will result in a more competitive democracy as it would be more accessible and neighbourhoods will have a stronger voice and a stronger representative.

In Gratitude,

Alex Sangha

Surrey, BC