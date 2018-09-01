Missing 12-Year-Old Fijian-Caucasian Girl Has Been Found

Aidan Zafreen Dyck went missing at 1:30 pm on August 29 in the 10300 block of 152nd St in Surrey. Dyck, who is described as a 12 year old Caucasian/Fijian female, 5’1, 115lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, was found safe and reunited with her family.

SURREY – Surrey RCMP with the public’s assistance has located a high risk part-South Asian female, who had gone missing this week.

It was out of character for this person to be out of touch this long. Dyck has a medical condition requiring medication. She is known to frequent certain areas of Surrey Central and Guildford.