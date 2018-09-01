Harbhajan Mann’s Hometown Show!

Punjabi folk music Star Harbhajan Mann is returning to his hometown to perform his Teen Rang concert at Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver this Saturday. Mann is making a long awaited Vancouver after a long break that saw him enter and quickly exit politics which also affected his music and film work. He’s back now with a Canadian tour and a new film directed by his film mentor Manmohan Singh that will be filmed locally here in the month of October. He said politics was a mistake but sometimes one doesn’t know where life will take you but he’s happy to be back performing for his fans which makes him the most happy. He promised a family friendly show of his trademark folk Punjabi songs which have always been about the best Punjabi culture has to offer. “I’ve always sang about goodness of Punjabiat and what it really means to be Punjabi and I will do that till the end.”

***By R. Paul Dhillon