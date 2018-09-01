Group That Trafficked Indians And Nepalis For Sham Marriages Busted In EU

Each migrant paid approximately 12,000 euros to smugglers for the full range of services, including the journey to Europe, entry to Germany, application for a residence permit, and the arrangement of the wedding ceremony, Europol said.

LONDON – A body coordinating police forces across the European Union on Friday said it had dismantled an organised crime group that recruited and trafficked men and women from India and Nepal for bogus marriages to obtain residence permits.

Searches and arrests were conducted against the crime group in Romania and Poland this week in coordination with the federal police of Munich. Five European arrest warrants were executed, it said.

“During the action day, the national authorities of Germany, Romania and Poland, with the support of Eurojust and Europol, seized a significant amount of evidence, such as marriage certificates, business cards of wedding planners, unused wedding rings, electronic storage devices, and 14,000 Euros in cash,” it said.

Europol added: “The investigations revealed so far at least 15 persons that had been smuggled for the purpose of entering into sham marriages. The total number of sham marriages conducted with the involvement of the OCG (organised crime group) is allegedly much higher.”