INDIA QUIZ: “Bharat Ko Janiye” And Free Cultural Trip To India “Maniye”

VANCOUVER – With an aim to motivate overseas Indian youth to develop interest to know and understand India, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is organizing the second edition of ‘Bharat Ko Janiye’ (BKJ) quiz.

The online quiz is open for overseas Indian youth and Foreign nationals between the age of 15 and 35 years as on 1 January 2019 (born not before 01 January 1984 and not after 1 January 2004).

The Quiz will be held for three distinct categories of participants – Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and Foreign Nationals.

Top 10 finalists in each category (PIO, NRI & Foreign National) will be selected on the basis of marks secured in second round and they will be invited to participate in the third round (Semi-final) and fourth round (Final round) in New Delhi.

All participants, who are invited for onsite round would attend the workshop in New Delhi and participate in the Bharat Ko Janiye Yatra, a 15 day tour of India including Lakshadweep. Government of India will bear international airfare and all expenses including hotel accommodation (4 Star Hotel on twin sharing basis), local transportation (by AC vehicle on twin sharing basis), boarding and lodging for Quiz participants during their stay in India, airport-hotel-airport transfer during arrival and departure from India.

The last date of registration is extended till 15 September, 2018. For more details and study materials please visit www.bharatkojaniye.in.