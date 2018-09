Shere-e-Punjab and Rajbir Raju Sports Club are holding their annual Kabaddi Cup in Abbotsford (338000 King Road) on Sunday, September 9. The Punjabi sporting event is held in the memory of Rajbir Raju and others by their friends. For more information call Vicky Johal 604-345-3741 or Manjit Singh 604-537-6035.