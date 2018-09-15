Punjabi-American Arrested For Shooting Dead Daughter And Son’s In-Law In Fresno

Darshan Singh Dhanjan, 65, shot dead Ravinderpal Singh, 59, and Rajbir Kaur, 59, following a family dispute on Sunday. Police are still trying to figure out what caused a rift between Dhanjan and the couple.

FRESNO- A Punjabi-American man has been arrested for killing his daughter and son’s in-law in California’s Fresno, United States.

“Both the husband and wife were seated on recliners when they were shot. Ravinderpal still had the remote control in his hand when he was murdered,” Fresno police chief Jerry Dyer was quoted as saying.

Police were called on Sunday afternoon to East Tower Avenue near Orangewood Drive. One of the 911 calls came from the couple’s daughter, Jaldeep Kaur, who had barricaded herself in an upstairs bedroom with her four-year-old daughter after seeing the unthinkable, ABC 30 reported.

The victims and the accused used to live in the same house. Dhanjan son was working at the time of the incident.

“The couple’s daughter heard gunshots coming from downstairs. She immediately came downstairs and saw her husband’s dad standing with a gun in his hand,” Dyer was quoted by FOX 26 as saying.

Around the same time, Dhanjan called his wife and told her what he did. Immediately, the alert was issued and police pulled him over at Central and Temperance, 8km from the crime spot when he was driving his car, said police. Dyer said Dhanjan cooperated, but didn’t say anything. “He had blood on his hands,” Dyer was quoted as saying.

Dhanjan will be booked into the Fresno County jail on two counts of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon “for pointing the gun at his daughter-in-law,” Dyer said.

