Social Worker Sonia Andhi Running For Surrey School Board

SURREY – Indo-Canadian social worker Sonia Andhi has joined Surrey Students NOW as the slate’s fourth school board candidate.

Andhi is a Surrey based social worker and family counsellor with over 30 years experience.

The SSN slate said Andhi is knowledgeable about our schools, experienced with our youth, and has worked closely with community partners. Sonia is a welcome member of the Surrey Students NOW team and will make an outstanding trustee.

“Sonia’s leadership within the Shakti Society – a non-profit society dedicated to empowering individuals, families and communities – demonstrates her ability to collaborate and support efforts to build a safe and connected city. Sonia’s ongoing work with children, youth, and families has kept her in touch with the needs of our children,” they said in a press release

“It is time for change. We need trustees that recognize that all kids matter and all students are safe and supported, with resources and staff in their classrooms.”

“I have always believed that children are our greatest wealth and if we don’t take care of our children, nothing else will matter,” said Andhi.

Surrey Students NOW is a parent-led advocacy group running four candidates for School Board Trustee in Surrey; Cindy Dalglish, Charlene Dobie, Mary-Em Waddington, and Sonia Andhi.