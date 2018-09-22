Former RCMP Officer Nycki Basra Running For City Council With Vancouver First

By R. Paul Dhillon

VANCOUVER – A long time police officer and one-time Bhangra dance star Nycki Basra is running for city council with the new Vancouver First slate.

Basra said as a child her parents instilled in her the values of “Seva” (selfless service). Learning these values at a young age has guided Nycki to serve Vancouver, her home and community. Over the years she has volunteered for various organizations and these experiences have allowed her to be well versed in the issues of housing, transportation, and the opioid crisis that we currently face.

Basra has 21 years of law enforcement experience where she spent several years working in the Downtown Eastside on the Missing Women Task Force. She is presently a member of the Vancouver IOOF, where she helps raise funds for organizations such as WISH Drop-in Centre and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

She holds a degree in Communication and a Juris Doctorate in Law. She has extensive experience working on large projects at the local, national and international levels.

Presently, Basrais an articling student for a boutique law firm in Yaletown completing her requirements to become a lawyer. She has volunteered for the Red Cross, Western Canada’s Wilderness Committee, the Canadian Cancer Society, Student Legal Services, Rotary and the Dalai Lama Centre for Peace.

She was a member of the Richmond Intercultural Advisory Council and chaired the Richmond Law Enforcement Multicultural Advisory Committee.

Basra’s primary goal is to advocate for the interests of the residents of Vancouver and ultimately to create a community that will be a model for the world.

“We come from all walks and depths of this world and have come together to live in this beautiful city, let us create a community where we can grow and learn with each other,” she said.

Basra is unwavering commitment to work alongside her community with transparency and accountability will ensure your voice is heard at City Hall.