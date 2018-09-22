SGPC To Sue ‘Manmarziyaan’ Filmmakers

Delhi Minorities Commission has also filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification, saying that the film purposely hurts Sikh sentiment by showing turbaned Sikh (played by Bachchan jr.) and Sikh girl (played by Pannu) have both been showing smoking, the man after he removes his small turban.

AMRITSAR – The SGPC has decided to initiate legal action against the makers of recently released Bollywood movie ‘Manmarziyaan’, in which a Sikh girl (played by Taapsee Pannu) is shown smoking.

Demanding an immediate ban on the screening of the film, SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said a legal notice would be sent to the director and producer for hurting Sikh sentiments.

He said such blunders could have been prevented, had there been a Sikh representative on the Central Board of Film Certification. Aanand L Rai production ‘Manmarziyaan’, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan, is directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Delhi Minorities Commission has also filed a complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification, saying that the film purposely hurts Sikh sentiment by showing turbaned Sikh (played by Bachchan jr.) and Sikh girl (played by Pannu) have both been showing smoking, the man after he removes his small turban.