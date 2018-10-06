U-bicycle Celebrates First Anniversary

U-bicycle North America celebrated it’s one year anniversary at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Friday, September 28, 2018. During the event, special announcements were made, including the official launch in the City of Richmond, marking it as U-bicycle’s 8th city in British Columbia. With more than 20,000 users and 60,000 bike rides, U-bicycle North America is the largest dockless bike share in Western Canada. U-bicycle’s expansion plans will begin with a small number of bikes, while the full launch will eventually include over 400 bikes in Richmond, BC. At no cost to the cities, U-bicycle’s bike sharing service aligns with regional and municipal goals to facilitate sustainable transportation, encourage a healthy environment and high quality of life, and provide a range of transportation choices. “U-bicycle has all the right ingredients for success. Come October 12th, we have another transportation option that we are excited to use,” said Mayor Malcom Brodie. “It just made sense to work with U-bicycle and connect the Richmond community.”