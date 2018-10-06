Home Sales Continue Taking A Beating In September

VANCOUVER – Home sales continue declining in the Greater Vancouver with September sales painting a bleak picture.

Home sales across the region in September plunged more than 40 per compared with the same month last year.

Statistics from the board show 1,595 homes changed hands in Metro Vancouver last month, a 43.5 per cent drop from the 2,821 sales recorded in September 2017.

The board says the result for last month also marked a 17.3 per cent decline when compared with sales in August.

A news release from the real estate board says more homes were listed across Metro Vancouver in September while demand remained below typical levels for this time of year.

Thinking of buying a home? Here’s a look at what you need to earn to afford a house or condo in Metro Vancouver municipalities.

Board president-elect Ashley Smith says listings are accumulating as sales slow, easing prices just over two per cent since September of last year, while the composite benchmark price for residential properties has tumbled 3.1 per cent over the last three months.

“There’s more selection for home buyers to choose from today. Since spring, home listing totals have risen to levels we haven’t seen in our market in four years,” Smith says in the release.