RCMP Investigating Alleged Voter Manipulation In Richmond Election

RICHMOND – Richmond RCMP is investigating concerns by the Richmond Chief Electoral Officer about possible voter manipulation in the upcoming civic election.

Two allegations originating from the social media app WeChat are being examined. WeChat is an Asian-Chinese social media App similar to Facebook.

“The Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) launched an investigation after being contacted late yesterday afternoon,” says Corporal Dennis Hwang. “ We are asking that if you been approached with possible enticements pertaining to any portion of the voting process, please report it to us directly,” adds Cpl. Hwang.

If anyone has information pertaining to this matter, please contact Corporal W. Howard of the Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at 604-278-1212 or by email at Richmond_Tips@rcmp-grc.gc.ca