Missing Indo-Canadian Man Found Dead

Surrey RCMP said that the 58-year-old Darshan Singh Padam, who was reported missing on October 9 has been located deceased. The death is not suspicious.

“This file is now being transitioned to the BC Coroners Service. No further information is available at this time,” RCMP said. “Thank you to the public, media, and our policing and community partners for their assistance.”

Padam, who was a well known TV cameraman in Surrey, was last seen at 6 pm on October 8, 2018 in the 8500 block of 128th Street in Surrey. He had not been seen or heard from since.

Police has said that Padam’s family was concerned for his health and well-being. It was out of character for this person to be out of touch this long

