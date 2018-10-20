Lexus Unveils Two Luxury Models!

The OpenRoad Lexus Richmond threw a big party to introduce their all-new unreleased 2019 Lexus UX and 2019 Lexus ES models, which were available for viewing for a preliminary launch event at OpenRoad Lexus Richmond dealership for one night only. Guests experienced an evening of creations by the masters of Japanese crafts, from fresh aburi sushi prepared by Minami chefs, artisanal sake tasting with Vancouver’s only sake distillery, to a live Japanese traditional dance and music performance. Those looking to get into a Lexus can call Sunny Parmar at 604-551-9987 for great deals.