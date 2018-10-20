LOL STARS: Vancouver Get Ready For Some Gut-Wrenching Humour

VANCOUVER – Vancouverites get ready for a night of laughs, gags, and all around a good time. 2 incredibly talented comedians will you have you rolling off of your seat and laughing till your stomach hurts. That’s right, for the first time in Vancouver from aamchi Mumbai, it’s a night dedicated to Rahul Subramanian and Kunal Kamra. Dime Era Ent.& South Asian Arts Society inassociation with Mo Dhaliwal are bringing you LOL STARS on Friday, October 26th at the state-of-the-artMolson Canadian Theatre at the HardRock Casino. Doors open at 6pm and the show gets underway at 7pm.

It’s gonna be a show you won’t want to miss out on with a pair of stand-up Indian comics and an edgy sense of humor that will run the gamut of Indian democracy to the Indian middle class.

KunalKamra and Rahul Subramanian both have wit, have been on a comical journey through their various acts, and bring a fresh perspective to modern India. Kunal describes himself as somebody trying to lose weight and be funny while Rahul stands short at just 5 feet 7 inches with a wheatish complexion with dark brown eyes, and short toenails. His favorite wood is plywood and his favorite note is notebook. He considers himself a stranger all those who don’t know him and lives by the motto that‘one should live and let others work’. To sum it up funnily you don’t want to miss out on this dynamic duo!

For more information on magical night filled with nothing but laughter contact Vik Dutta at 604 318-4913 or 415-662-DIME, or 418-476-DIME or go to https://www1.ticketmaster.ca/event/11005514C974440E

