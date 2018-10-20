Honours For LINK Newspaper Founder Promod Puri!

Promod Puri has stood tall like a lighthouse shedding light, guiding and linking communities within a community without passing personal judgement, prejudice or taking sides. Without fear he has promoted what is just and what is right. He founded The Link Newspaper and served as its Editor for almost three decades. He is a beacon of hope of impartiality for all of us. He was awarded a Journalism Award at the annual Dr. Ambedkar Chetna Award Night 2018 in Vancouver last Saturday. Ashok Bhargava president of Writers International Network introduced Puri by paying a rich tribute to the contribution he has made to the Canadian society at large and South Asia community in particular. His book on Hinduism questions Hindu belief in Manu Samriti. He has a full chapter on relevance of Dr Ambedkar in promoting and protecting human rights of all Indians.