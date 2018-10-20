Gangland Murder Victim Sumeet Randhawa’s Suspected Killer’s Video Released

SURREY – The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released a video showing a driver of a black hummer being picked up by a small blue car which is connected to an Indo-Canadian man gunned down last week in Surrey.

IHIT said their investigators continue to work closely with their partner agencies to advance the homicide investigation of 30-year-old Sumeet Randhawa and is requesting public assistance in catching the gunman.

On October 11, 2018, just before 2:00 p.m., Sumeet Randhawa was shot and killed in the driveway of a residence in the 6700-block of 130 Street in Surrey, B.C.

At 2:07 p.m., police located an abandoned and stolen black Hummer H3 with Washington state license plates in the 6700-block of 129 Street. Police said this vehicle was used by one of the suspects in the shooting death of Randhawa.

As a result of the extensive video canvass, IHIT detectives obtained video surveillance footage that showed the Hummer H3 arriving in the 6700-block of 129 Street shortly after 2:00 p.m. in tandem with what investigators believe to be a 2012 to 2014 blue Ford Focus. An unknown person then exited the driver’s seat of the Hummer H3 and got into the passenger side of the blue Ford Focus before it left the area.

“We believe that this video surveillance footage captured those responsible for the murder of Sumeet Randhawa,” says Corporal Frank Jang of IHIT. “We urge anyone with information about the individuals and vehicles seen in the video surveillance footage, to come forward to IHIT immediately.”

DESIBUZZCanada reported last week that while Community groups keep making empty noise and blaming politicians for ongoing gang violence, young Indo-Canadian men keep getting murdered on Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley streets.

A Witness in the Randhawa killing told the media, the gangland associate’s killer waited inside a black SUV for around 20 minutes before stepping outside and opening fire on the 30-year-old gang associate.

Surrey resident Mike Andrews told CTV News he observed the SUV Thursday afternoon from his sundeck, just down the road from the 130th Street shooting scene.

He wasn’t watching when the shots rang out, but ran outside to see Randhawa, the son of one of his neighbours, bleeding on the ground.

“The guy is dead on the sidewalk,” Andrews told CTV. “Then the (shooter) ran back to the SUV, got in it and then he went down north.”

Chillingly, Andrews told CTV News he saw the same SUV return to the scene shortly after.

“Two or three minutes later he came back and drove past to make sure he got him, then he took off,” Andrews said. “Crazy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).