Give Peace A Chance Surrey Festival 2018 To Be Held On Saturday, Nov. 17

SURREY – The Global Peace Alliance, Surrey Society (GPA) is pleased to announce its 2018 ‘Give Peace a Chance’ Surrey Festival. It is the third in an annual series of GPA peace festivals in Surrey. This year’s event is especially designed to celebrate diversity among people living in British Columbia and beyond, dispelling misconceptions and intolerances across their cultural divides. For this, it provides a rare opportunity for people to come together and enjoy exotic music, songs and dances as well as exhibits of other varied cultural traditions, such as food, dress, arts & crafts, etc. At the same time, many supporting organizations will be on hand with their own information and display booths.

At this event GPA will alsoceremoniously recognize, with certificates, prizes and trophies, the participants and the winners of its 2018 PEACE-THEMED LITERARY & VISUAL ARTS CONTESTS. These contests also take place annually to engage people of all ages in British Columbia and beyond in creative peace-themed artworks. The submissions to the contests by children are used to create and annually expand a ‘Dictionary of Peace for the children by the children” and those submitted by adults will add on to GPA’s database of peacebuilding and conflict transformation ideas and concepts for the adults by the adults. Winning works will also be exhibited in public venues.

The festival this year will have ample fun activities for the young, such as face-painting, origami peace doves and poetry. This is a free event open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

The date, time, and the venue of the festival are as follows:

Date: Saturday, 17 November 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Venue: Fleetwood Community Centre, 15996 – 84th Avenue, Surrey BC V4N 0W1

We are proud to live in a country such as Canada where our peaceful communities can show the world that change can occur from tension, fear, and uncertainty to relief, resilience and durable peace.