Indo-Canadian Woman Charged With Criminal Negligence Causing Death In Crash that Killed 17-Year-Old Soccer Player

Rituraj Kaur Grewal of Surrey, has been charged with criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing death, criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

SURREY – A young Indo-Canadian woman has been charged by the RCMP with criminal negligence causing death in a crash that killed a 17-year-old soccer player.

Following a complex yearlong investigation by Surrey RCMP, Rituraj Kaur Grewal of Surrey has been charged in connection with a two motor vehicle collision which occurred on May 3, 2017 in Cloverdale.

It is alleged that collisions involving the same suspect vehicle, resulted in bodily harm to one victim and the death of 17-year-old male youth.

The charges were sworn and an arrest warrant was issued on Monday, October 22. Grewal appeared on Tuesday, October 23, and was released on conditions. Her next scheduled court date is November 13, 2018.

“This was a tragic incident that claimed the life of a promising young athlete in our community and injured another person,” says Cpl Elenore Sturko. “The Surrey RCMP continues its priority of road safety in our community by way of enforcement, education and prevention.”

Grewal was driving a black Cadillac when the car collided with a vehicle near 64 Avenue and 168 Street around 9 p.m. PT on May 3.

She allegedly failed to stop at the scene of that crash and continued driving until she hit a Honda Prelude near 64 Avenue and 176 Street. At the time, Mounties located a 22-year-old Grewal and brought her in to custody.

In the Prelude, heading home from soccer practice, were Travis Selje and a teammate. Both were trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

Selje, 17, later died of his injuries. The victim was a student at Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School and a midfielder for the Surrey United FC. He also played with the Whitecaps Youth League.

A young male passenger was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in serious condition.

Selje’s family has asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.