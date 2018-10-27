New Surrey Gurdwara President!

Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey BC has a new President Hardeep Singh Nijjar and the Sikh Youth committee, which was acclaimed. “This committee was formed with a select few individuals who worked hard day and night with Gurdwara members to create one committee without having an election,” wrote Lucky Dhillon on his Facebook page. ” I’m sure most people are sick and tired of these elections and hope we can continue to avoid them in the future. Hardeep Nijjar has dedicated his life for the seva of the Sikh kaum and I know he will be the perfect person for this position.”