BC’s New Legislation To Protect Temporary Foreign Workers Is Badly Needed – Now Let’s Get It Passed

By Harinder Mahil

C. Minister of Labour Harry Bains on Tuesday tabled the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act in the B.C. legislature, which will protect the rights of temporary foreign workers.

The legislation requires recruiters to have a licence, and employers to register in order to take part in the program.

It’s a badly needed law to protect vulnerable workers who are routinely exploited by bad employers and now the government needs to take the next step to get it passed.

Temporary foreign workers include a range of workers living and working in Canada for a limited period of time in order to fill jobs that cannot otherwise be filled by Canadian citizens or permanent residents. Because these workers’ status in Canada depends on their employment, they often experience problems in workplaces not experienced by other workers.

It is well known in our community that temporary foreign workers are the most vulnerable and exploited group of workers. Some of them have to pay thousands of dollars to recruiters or middlemen to obtain a job. Often they are paid significantly less than salaries paid to other workers doing the same job. There are times they do not get paid at all.In some cases they are bullied and harassed and threatened with deportation.

Over the last year the NDP government has made a number of changes to improve lives of workers in British Columbia. This includes significant increases to the minimum wage in British Columbia. In my opinion the Temporary Foreign Worker Protection Act may well be the most significantimprovement to the workers lives in British Columbia.

The legislation will improve protection for workers by:

requiring foreign worker recruiters to be licensed, and employers who recruit and hire temporary foreign workers to be registered.

establishing criteria for issuing, refusing, suspending or cancelling a licence or registration.

imposing penalties for recruiters and employers who violate the legislation.

allowing government to recover, and return to workers, any fees charged illegally by recruiters.

The registration process will be free to employers and will be available online.

Penalties for violating the law and mistreating temporary foreign workers range up to $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for companies. Penalties could also include up to one year in jail.

The provincial government has taken a significant step under its jurisdiction to protect temporaryforeign workers. It must now provide appropriate resources to the Ministry of Labour to implement this important legislation.

Harinder Mahil is a community activist and a board member of the Dr. Hari Sharma Foundation.