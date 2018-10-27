Despite Setbacks And Blunders, Trudeau’s Liberals Poised To Win Again In Next Fall’s Election

OTTAWA – Despite some setback and blunders by the governing federal Liberals, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to win another mandate next fall when Canadians will go back to the polls for the 2019 federal election.

The next vote is scheduled to be held one year from today, on Oct. 21, 2019. The polls right now suggest the odds are in Trudeau’s favour. But the political environment remains competitive and volatile.

Still, history is on the Liberals’ side. In more than three-quarters of elections held since the Second World War, the party leading in the polls 12 months out has held on to win 12 months later, reported CBC News.

According to the CBC’s Poll Tracker, an aggregation of all publicly available polling data, the Liberals lead with 37.3 per cent support nationwide, putting them four percentage points ahead of the Conservatives, who trail with 33.1 per cent.

The New Democrats find themselves stuck way back in third place with 15.5 per cent support, followed by the Greens at seven per cent and the Bloc Québécois at 3.9 per cent. Another three per cent of Canadians say they would vote for another party — including the 1.4 per cent who say they will back Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party.

With these numbers, the Poll Tracker estimates that the Liberals would have a two-in-three chance of winning a majority government and a six-in-seven chance of winning the most seats. That would leave the Conservatives with about a one-in-seven chance of winning the most seats if the polls are still showing these kinds of numbers in one year’s time.

The best current estimate is that these levels of support would produce around 182 seats for the Liberals, well over the 169-seat threshold required for a majority government. According to that forecast, the Conservatives would follow with 127 seats, the NDP with 19 seats, the Bloc with eight and the Greens with two.

of this past year. The margin between the Liberals and Conservatives in the Poll Tracker was as wide as eight points in December, while the Tories led by as much as four points in March. So things could change over the next 12 months.

That’s normal. In 23 federal elections held since 1945, parties have seen their support shift by an average of nearly six points between where they stood in the polls one year out and where they ended up on election day.

Nevertheless, the leading party in the polls a year before those 23 elections won 16 times and lost only five times. In two of those losses — in 1957 and 1979 — the party leading the polls a year out still won the popular vote but lost on the seat count. In the remaining two elections, two parties were tied for the lead in the polls a year out.

So while the mood of the electorate can shift dramatically in a year, it tends not to result in a different party coming out on top. But the historical record suggests we should not be surprised if the margin between the Liberals and Conservatives narrows. In the year before an election, the gap between the leading and trailing parties in the polls has shrunk by an average of three points.

Courtesy CBC News