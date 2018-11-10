Peter Dhillon Among Five Inductees To Canadian Agricultural Hall Of Fame

By R. Paul Dhillon

TORONTO – Richberry Group proprietor Peter Dhillon takes his father Rashpal Dhillon’s legacy to the Canadian Agricultural Hall Of Fame with an official induction.

Dhillon was among five accomplished agricultural leaders who were officially inducted into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame at a special recognition banquet last Sunday November 4 as part of the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in Toronto, Ontario.

Dhillon joined Ted Bilyea, Wilf Keller, Larry Martin and Gerry Ritz among the distinguished ranks of Canadians who have made outstanding contributions to Canadian agriculture throughout their careers.

“Every inductee acknowledged the vital role of teamwork in their careers and accomplishments, and that clearly emphasizes the humble nature of these tremendous individuals,” says Guy Charbonneau, President of the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Association. “In Canada, we enjoy a rich and innovative agri-food sector and these five men have all laid game-changing groundwork through primary plant research to building better business models, expanding trade and export markets for Canadian goods, strengthening sector opportunities and creating a bigger brand for Canadian agri-food products. Our industry and our reputation are stronger because each of these individuals have dedicated their careers, their innovation and their leadership to Canadian agriculture.”

Peter Dhillon, who was Nominated by Honourable Wally Oppal, is a driving force behind Canada’s growing cranberry industry. He’s at the helm of the largest cranberry farm in Canada with operations in British Columbia and Quebec. And he’s one of the largest shareholders and chair of the board of Ocean Spray, the largest cranberry cooperative in the world.

A proud second-generation farmer, philanthropist and businessman, Peter gives generously of his time and resources to support a diverse range of initiatives with his strong sense of ethics and duty to enrich the agricultural industry in Canada. He’s supported the Institute for Sustainable Horticulture at Kwantlen Polytechnical University, and established the Peter P. Dhillon Centre for Business Ethics at the University of British Columbia.

The Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Association (CAHFA) honours and celebrates Canadians for outstanding contributions to the agriculture and food industry. Portraits are on display in the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame Gallery located at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. The CAHFA also publicizes the importance of inductee achievements to Canada. The Association was organized in 1960 and is administered by 12 volunteer Board of Directors located across Canada. www.cahfa.com