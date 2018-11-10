“Creepy” Conservative MP Tony Clement Kicked Out Of Party Caucus For Sending Out His Penis Pictures And Video

The long-time Conservative MP, who many in Ottawa who knew of his deviant sexual behaviour had called “Creepy Tony” is facing a black hole of a future as MP after revealing that he sent “sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he did not know, who turned out to be an extortionist.” “There have been numerous reports of other incidents, allegations, so in that respect I’ve asked Tony to resign from caucus so that he can respond to these allegations,” Scheer said, citing “new information” without offering specifics on the nature of these additional allegations.

OTTAWA – Halloween is over and so it seems the political career of “Creepy” Conservative MP Tony Clement who was kicked out party caucus by leader Andrew Scheer after he revealed that he had sent out explicit pictures of his penis to a woman he thought he could trust.

The long-time Conservative MP, who many in Ottawa who knew of his deviant sexual behaviour had called “Creepy Tony” is facing a black hole of a future as MP after revealing that he sent “sexually explicit images and a video of himself to someone he did not know, who turned out to be an extortionist.”

Initially, Scheer was willing to allow Clement to remain in caucus, saying he was “very disappointed” but “taking Tony at his word” that he understood this exchange to be with a consenting adult, and that it was the first and only time he’d done something like this, reported CTV News.

However, later the same day, Scheer announced Clement was out of the Conservative caucus, at the leader’s request.

“There have been numerous reports of other incidents, allegations, so in that respect I’ve asked Tony to resign from caucus so that he can respond to these allegations,” Scheer said, citing “new information” without offering specifics on the nature of these additional allegations.

The Tory leader is not ruling out a party investigation into Clement’s alleged actions, depending on what complaints are officially raised, reported CTV News.

Addressing reporters on Parliament Hill Wednesday morning, Scheer said he became aware of the situation late last week, and that the relevant security agencies have been alerted and are involved.

“Obviously it’s a terrible lapse of judgment that we’re all disappointed in,” Scheer said.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, Clement said that, over the last three weeks, he had been sending the images and video to someone he believed was “a consenting female recipient.”

“The recipient was, in fact, an individual or party who targeted me for the purpose of financial extortion. The RCMP are currently investigating the matter to determine the identity of the party responsible for the extortion attempt,” Clement said.

The RCMP has confirmed that they are investigating the information provided by Clement.

“We can confirm that we have received information from the complainant and that we are currently investigating the matter. As such, we cannot further comment at this point,” said the RCMP in an emailed statement to CTV News.

Clement was one of the Conservative members on the closed-door, top-secret National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians. Members of this committee require security clearances, prompting questions over potential information security ramifications.

“It’s not for me to speculate that level of what motivated this person to go down this path,” Scheer said when asked about who may have been behind this extortion attempt.

The Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office have been aware of the situation for a few days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that he had no comment on the matter.