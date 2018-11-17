Indo-British Women’s Campaigner Charges That UK Peer Asked Her To Have Sex In Exchange For Baroness Post

LONDON – An Indo- British women’s rights campaigner on Tuesday waived her right to anonymity to reveal that a UK peer had offered to make her a Baroness in the House of Lords if she agreed to have sex with him.

Jasvinder Sanghera is known in the UK as the founder of “Karma Nirvana”, a charity set up to combat the problem of young people, a majority from South Asian backgrounds, being forced into marriage.

Sanghera spoke out against Lord Anthony Lester after it emerged that the House of Lords is to vote on suspending the Liberal Democrat peer on sexual harassment charges dating back over a decade ago.

A Lords’ Privileges and Conduct Committee investigation had concluded that Lester groped Sanghera and offered her “corrupt inducements” to become his mistress and recommended that he be suspended till June 2022.