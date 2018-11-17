UK Police Officer Jailed For Killing Indo-British Shopkeeper

LONDON – A police officer in the UK has been jailed for 18 months for causing the death of an Indian-origin shopkeeper by dangerous driving.

Balvinder Singh, 59, died in hospital from his injuries after the van he was driving was hit by off-duty Jason Bannister’s vehicle in Wolverhampton in December 2016.

Bannister, 45, of Wombourne, was treated for minor injuries following the collision and had pleaded guilty in a hearing in September.

He was sentenced to 18 months of imprisonment by a Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, the BBC reported.

Bannister is currently suspended from duty. The Staffordshire police said they would launch misconduct proceedings now the court case had concluded.

Bannister was also banned from driving for three years and nine months. He will be required to complete an extended driving test in order to regain his licence, the report said.