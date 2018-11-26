TARGETS Community Premiere @ KidsPlay Gang Forum!

After a year of hard work by everyone involved in the very important anti-gang music video project, TARGETS, written, produced and directed by well known filmmaker and award-winning journalist R. Paul Dhillon, is getting a community premiere at the KidsPlay Gang Forum this Sunday, Nov. 25 at Royal King Banquet Hall in Surrey. This is will be an exclusive public showing as the TARGETS music video will be released online and on TV next year. So come out if you want to catch a glimpse. “We’ve done our part in helping to create anti-gang awareness with this project which really packs a punch and message that gang life is one way ticket to the End Of Your Life,” said Dhillon, who’s company MMM Films produced the project along with community activist and song-writer Nanji Dhaliwal. “I want to thank my partner and friends Nanji Dhaliwal for bringing me this project and our entire team including singer Gogi Bains and music producer Sam Sidhu and all the cast and crew including Dasaundha Kaler and Gopy Dhaliwal, as well as my main go to Film guy Andrew Tran for great job editing and shooting TARGETS. Our collective aim is to stop or curb gang violence and hopefully our collective hard work makes an impact on young kids to stay away from this Deadly Game!”