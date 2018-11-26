Congress Party Hails Delhi Massacre Of Sikhs Case Verdict

The Real Culprits Of Mass Killings Of Sikhs Still At Large, Says SGPC !

It was long overdue and we need to expedite other cases, said Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh. . “This case pertained to just one locality, involving just two culprits. The main culprits, who enjoyed political patronage, were still at large. They should also be awarded exemplary punishment. It is pity that the Sikhs have not got justice even after 34 years. The Congress government not only protected them, but also awarded them with high political posts,” said SGPC president Gobind Singh.

NEW DELHI – The Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Delhi court’s verdict and said it was “proud” that the legal process was being allowed to work out its course.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the party’s stand on the legal process was clear and asserted that there should be no external influences.

In the first capital punishment in the riots cases, the Delhi court awarded death penalty to Yashpal Singh for killing two men. It also awarded life term to co-convict Naresh Sherawat in the case.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has welcomed the verdict, saying it was long overdue.

Justice has finally been meted out to the perpetrators of the heinous crimes, he said. In a statement, Capt Amarinder said: “It has taken more than 30 years for the court to deliver justice. I hope that the other cases will also be settled soon.”

The riot cases, which left a deep scar on the national consciousness, needed to be expedited and taken to their logical conclusion at the earliest, said Capt Amarinder, who had visited refugee camps to help the victims after the riots. The CM has expressed hope that others involved in the heinous crime would also soon be brought to the book. — PTI/TNS

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has welcomed the Delhi court verdict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said it was an apt judgment, although it came after a long wait of over three decades. “This case pertained to just one locality, involving just two culprits. The main culprits, who enjoyed political patronage, were still at large. They should also be awarded exemplary punishment. It is pity that the Sikhs have not got justice even after 34 years. The Congress government not only protected them, but also awarded them with high political posts,” he alleged.