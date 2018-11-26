Legendary Sportsman, Bollywood Star Dara Singh’s Statue Unveiled On His 90th Birthday

MOHALI – The city of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (the eldest son of Guru Gobind Singh) and popularly known as ‘Mohali’ among locals and other parts of the country, was abuzz on the 90th birthday celebration of the legendary wrestler – actor and politician Dara Singh on 19th November.

A life-size statue made out of three different materials was used to create a monument for this outstanding personality, popularly known as ‘Rustom-E-Hind’. The status was unveiled on that pious day; almost 6-years after Dara Singh’s death.

The work of art was done by philanthropist S.P.S. Oberoi of Sarbat Da Bhala Trust. All the family members including Dara Singh’s son Vindu Dara Singh were present at this event.

The statue is situated at National Highway 21 and nearby the Dara Studio chowk is an additional centre of attraction in this rapidly developing IT Hub of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, an emotional Vindu Dara Singh said, “My father as a wrestler had remained undefeated in more than 500 matches. He being born in Amritsar will be an inspiration to the youngsters of the Punjab. Adding to it we are also waging war against drug menace in Punjab too.”