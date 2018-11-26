Liberal MP Raj Grewal Suddenly Leaving Politics Over ‘Serious Personal Challenges”

Commenting on the departure of one of his Ontario MPs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he learned Wednesday that Grewal was facing “serious personal challenges,” and that while it may have been a tough decision, it was the right one.

OTTAWA – Liberal MP for Brampton East Raj Grewal announced this week that he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons for “personal and medical reasons.”

In a post on his Facebook page, Grewal said it’s a decision he has struggled with and made with “great difficulty and real sadness.”

Commenting on the departure of one of his Ontario MPs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he learned Wednesday that Grewal was facing “serious personal challenges,” and that while it may have been a tough decision, it was the right one, reported CTV News.

“I hope he receives the support he needs,” Trudeau said in the statement.

Grewal has informed Chief Government Whip Mark Holland that he intends to leave, which, according to The Canadian Press, is effective immediately. Holland confirmed to CTV News that Grewal will be departing.

“To the people of Brampton East, serving as your MP has been the greatest privilege of my life…. I feel I need this time to focus on my health and family,” Grewal said.

The rookie MP was first elected in 2015 and has held roles as a committee member on the House of Commons Health, Finance, and Government Operations committees.

Grewal had been re-nominated by the Liberal Party to seek re-election in 2019.