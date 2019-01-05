FYI Media Celebrates Launch Of 7 New Channels!

Bill Sandhu and Tirath Arora co-founded FYI Media held a big party last week to celebrate the launch of their 7 TV channels on USA’s biggest satellite distributor Dish Network -Sling TV. According to the FYI, this package is the biggest of any South Asian content providers and is one of the premium deals with Dish network till date. FYI Media Group currently runs Sanjha TV and has now added Only Music ,Chardikla Time, Fateh TV, Desi Channel ,Gur Ke Baani. B & B Truss proprietor Bill Sandhu is the President & Co-Founder FYI Media Group Ltd and Tirath Singh Arora is the CEO and Co-Founder.