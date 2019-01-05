South Asian Woman From Richmond Wins $500,000 By Saying “Yes” To Extra

Richmond’s Zahra Madahany normally buys tickets when there is a large amount up for grabs, but hadn’t played for some time until she purchased the winning ticket at the Dodi Market on Davie Street in Vancouver. “I am grateful for this win,” she said. “Now, I am a believer and I plan to keep playing.”

RICHMOND – No matter how often she scanned the ticket, it read the same – and with plenty of zeros. Richmond’s Zahra Madahany won $500,000 on the Lotto Max Extra draw held December 21, 2018 after making the decision to say ‘Yes’ to the Extra.

“I had to make sure I was seeing it correctly,” said Madahany. “I scanned it again and again and counted the zeros.”

Madahany normally buys tickets when there is a large amount up for grabs, but hadn’t played for some time until she purchased the winning ticket at the Dodi Market on Davie Street in Vancouver. “I am grateful for this win,” she said. “Now, I am a believer and I plan to keep playing.”

Travel is in the future for Madahany – and her family. While her loved ones mentioned Thailand or perhaps Madrid for the Champions League Soccer Finals in June, Madahany said connecting with her roots is key. “I want to go to India. Maybe take a bit off the mortgage as well,” she said.

