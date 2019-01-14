Bollywood’s yester-year hero number one Govinda is coming to Surrey to rock this year’s Valentine’s Day celebrations and Family Day long weekend. DreamZZ Media Group presents Govinda Aala Re Valentines Dinner and Dance with former Bollywood superstar on Feb. 16, 2019 at Royal King Palace from 6pm. He will be joined by his wife Sunita Ahuja and actress Tina Ahuja. Singer Minoo Singh will add some musical magic to the evening with her golden voice. So whether it’s shaking a leg to ‘What is your mobile number?’ Or ‘Ishq ladaye’, be ready to get down on the dance floor. For tickets and more information please call Aamar Dhillon at 604-537-1595 or Arun Suri at 604-961-5151.