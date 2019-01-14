Indo-Canadian Driver Of The Semi-Trailer In Humboldt Broncos Bus Crash That Killed 16 Pleads Guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who made a brief appearance Tuesday morning in Saskatchewan provincial court in Melfort, said he decided to plead guilty to save the families the further heartache of a trial.

SASKATCHEWAN – The Indo-Canadian truckercharged in a fatal highway crash between a semi-trailer truck and the Humboldt Broncos team bus has pleaded guilty to 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who made a brief appearance Tuesday morning in Saskatchewan provincial court in Melfort, said he decided to plead guilty to save the families the further heartache of a trial.

On April 6, 2018, Sidhu’s truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos tour bus while the team was travelling to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured in the crash, reported Canadian Press.

Outside the court, Sidhu’s lawyer read a prepared statement, saying his client feels terrible and is very sorry.

“His position to me was, ‘I just want to plead guilty,'” said lawyer Mark Brayford.

“Mr. Sidhu advised me, ‘I don’t want to make things any worse.'”

The lawyer went on, stating that Sidhu is devastated by the grief he’s caused the families.

“He’s overwhelmed by the expressions of sympathy and kindness that some of the families and players have expressed to him, in spite of the fact that their grief is entirely his fault.”

Judge Inez Cardinal said sentencing is scheduled to begin Jan. 28 in Melfort and will likely take three to five days to complete, due to the number of victim impact statements expected to be entered. Security screenings will be in place for everyone entering the building.