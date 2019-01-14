Public input sought for Museum of Surrey Punjabi Exhibition

Share your stories, personal objects, photos at upcoming information sessions

For immediate release: January 8, 2019

Museum of Surrey is gearing up to feature Punjabi stories of Surrey as its first major community-led exhibition in the new feature gallery. This dynamic cultural showcase will run Oct. 2 to Dec. 22, 2019, shining a spotlight on the unique story of the Punjabis here in Surrey.

“We’re thrilled to provide space for the Punjabi community to have their culture and history celebrated in a major public forum here in Surrey,” said Museum Manager Lynn Saffery.

In addition to having exhibitions, programs and events that attract visitors from all over the province, the recent 15.7 million-dollar expansion allows for the facility to be a ‘people museum’ – a community hub that celebrates the people and communities of Surrey. “It’s so important to tell the stories of those who are part of our collective history and to have community members participate so that their story is truly reflective of their culture.”

Saffery encourages Surrey Punjabis to be part of history in the making by adding their input to the exhibit. Community sharing sessions will be held throughout the city in January and February for people to share stories and photos of personal objects to be considered for display. “Don’t miss out on this rare chance to have your voice heard in this exciting new exhibition by bringing us your stories and photos at our next session!”

Info sessions are scheduled as follows:

Jan. 15, 3 -7 p.m., City Centre Library, Room 418

Jan. 26, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Fleetwood Community Centre, Room 5

Feb. 1, 1- 5 p.m., Guildford Town Centre Mall

Feb. 5, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Newton Senior Centre, Room 3

Feb. 10, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Grandview Aquatic Centre classroom

Feb. 17, 12-4 p.m., Museum of Surrey, Program Rooms 1 and 2

Contact email Colleen Sharpe, curator of exhibits, at colleen.sharpe@surrey.ca or call 604-592-6959 for more info.

About Museum of Surrey

Museum of Surrey has been designed to connect people and stories through engaging events, interactive exhibits and local, national and international exhibition, as well as public space for rentals. The site, located at 17710 56A Ave. in Surrey, is also home to Heritage Square, where the Anderson Cabin, 1881 Town Hall and Anniedale School are situated. Free admission to Museum of Surrey is sponsored by the Friends of the Museum and Archives Society.

CONTACT:

KRISTYL CLARK | COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR

Heritage Services

T: 604.502.6463

E: Kristyl.clark@surrey.ca

CITY OF SURREY

Heritage Services

17671 56th Ave, Surrey, BC, Canada V3S 1C9

604-502-6463